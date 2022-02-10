Tepper Holdings-backed Fastfrate acquires United Transfer

Fastfrate, backed by Tepper Holdings, has acquired United Transfer, a transportation and warehousing company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. No financial terms were disclosed. Fastrate, a Woodbridge, Ontario-based provider of transportation and logistics services, was acquired by Tepper from Fenway Partners in 2013.

WOODBRIDGE, ON, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ – Fastfrate Group, a leader in providing transportation and logistics (T&L) services to customers in Canada and the United States is excited to announce its acquisition of United Transfer Limited, a transportation and warehousing company based in Saskatoon, SK, effective February 3rd, 2022.

Prior to its acquisition by Fastfrate Group, United Transfer Limited was owned and operated by business partners Paul Glover and Paul Rigby. Since its founding in 2008, United Transfer Limited has been providing LTL services and expertise throughout the Saskatoon and Regina region. In 2020, United Transfer Limited became an official partner of Fastfrate Group by leveraging its delivery, pick-up and LTL services.

“Growth at Fastfrate means being able to provide more services to more customers in more regions” says Manny Calandrino, Chief Executive Officer at Fastfrate Group. “Bringing United Transfer Limited, a well-established company with a sterling reputation for professionalism and results into the Fastfrate family allows us to do just that.”

“The working relationship we’ve had with Fastfrate Group has allowed us to shareknowledge, best practices, experience and insights. LTL in Saskatoon is in high demand and being able to first partner with Fastfrate Group and now join them in a permanent capacity allows us to set new standards and take advantage of the opportunities found within the industry and the region” adds Paul Glover, co-owner of United Transfer Limited.

“United Transfer Limited expands our footprint in Saskatchewan by adding Saskatoon into our terminal network. This allows us to enhance our Intra West services and our final mile offerings, we also look forward to growing our offerings in the Regina market” says Calandrino.

“Paul and I both started our careers as drivers, so we’ve always had an affinity for the road. United Transfer Limited is our vision of what a transportation company should be in terms of operations and customer service. Fastfrate Group shares these values which made this decision an easy and natural one” says Paul Rigby, co-owner of United Transfer Limited

Ross Glover of United Transfer Limited has been newly appointed to Regional Manager, Saskatchewan reporting into Richard Rose, Vice President, Prairies Region, Fastfrate Group. Ross will lead and manage the United Transfer Limited team in Saskatoon and Regina.

Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to United Transfer Limited.

About the Fastfrate Group

Headquartered in Woodbridge, Ontario, The Fastfrate Group has been providing industry-leading transportation services for more than 50 years. From what started out as an LTL over the road and intermodal carrier, Fastfrate has grown into a diverse group comprised of multiple companies operating across Canada. This evolution now offers customers a full suite of asset-based transportation including over-the-road, cross border and intermodal LTL and TL, drayage and transload, warehousing, distribution, logistics services and final mile. Please visit fastfrate.com for more information.