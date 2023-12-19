Fengate buys heat and power facility Morris Cogeneration from Atlantic Power and Utilities

The firm acquired ownership of the facility under its strategic operating partnership with Ironclad Energy.

Fengate is managing this investment on behalf of the Fengate Infrastructure Fund IV and its affiliates, including an investment fund owned by LiUNA’s Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada

Based in Toronto, Fengate is focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies

Fengate Asset Management has acquired Morris Cogeneration, 177-megawatt combined heat and power facility in Morris, Illinois, from Atlantic Power and Utilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

The firm acquired ownership of the facility under its strategic operating partnership with energy generation investor and asset manager, Ironclad Energy.

On the deal, Greg Calhoun, managing director, infrastructure investments at Fengate, said in a statement, “This acquisition underscores Fengate’s commitment to decarbonization, as the facility provides the least carbon-intensive, commercially viable energy solution to a hard to abate industrial sector, while meeting the high reliability standards of the offtaker. Fengate is pleased to partner with an environmentally responsible industrial company like LyondellBasell.”

Fengate is managing this investment on behalf of the Fengate Infrastructure Fund IV and its affiliates, including an investment fund owned by LiUNA’s Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

Based in Toronto, Fengate is an alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies