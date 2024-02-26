Fengate names McKenna as real estate president

The firm also hired Alison Kimmell as managing director, development and portfolio management, real estate, and appointed Colin Catherwood to managing director, investments, real estate.

Fengate Asset Management has appointed Jaime McKenna as president of Fengate Real Estate.

“Congratulations to Jaime on her well-deserved appointment as President of our real estate business. Since joining Fengate in 2019, her leadership has resulted in remarkable growth for Fengate Real Estate’s investments, developments, and asset management on behalf of our investors,” said Lou Serafini Jr., president and CEO of Fengate in a statement. “With Alison and Colin onboard in their senior roles alongside Jaime and the entire Fengate Real Estate team, I know there will be continued momentum and excellence.”

