Fengate appoints Pereira managing director, PE group head

Fengate Asset Management has appointed Jennifer Pereira to managing director, group head of private equity.

Previously a managing director, private equity, at Fengate, Pereira will now lead the firm’s private equity business with a focus on overall management of funds, team leadership and strategic planning and operations. She will also join Fengate’s executive and investment committees.

Prior to joining Fengate in 2023, Pereira was with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for almost twelve years, most recently acting as managing director, private equity, leading coverage in the consumer sector. Before, she worked at Boston Consulting Group.

“Congratulations to Jennifer on her well-deserved appointment and I look forward to the growth of our private equity business under her skilled leadership,” said Lou Serafini Jr., president and CEO of Fengate, in a statement. “Jennifer’s extensive experience and strategic vision with managing complex transactions, leading successful teams, and growing businesses will be invaluable for our investors, our portfolio company partners, and our firm.”

Based in Toronto, Fengate is an alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies. Fengate Private Equity partners with growth-oriented businesses in the business services, consumer products and services and information, communications and technology sectors.