Fengate Private Equity snaps up Saco Foods from Benford Capital

Fengate Private Equity, a division of Fengate Asset Management, has acquired Saco Foods, a Middleton, Wisconsin-based branded niche food products company, from Benford Capital Partners.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Saco was founded in 1973 by Ray Sanna, with his father and brother. The Sanna family sold the company to Tom Walzer in 2014; Walzer then recapitalized the business in partnership with Benford Capital Partners in 2016.

“We are excited to back Tom and his team, who have built a strong portfolio of leading brands that sit at the intersection of quality, heritage and convenience,” says Jennifer Pereira, managing director, group head of private equity at Fengate in a statement. “In the food and beverage sector, Saco is an excellent fit with our strategy of backing strong management teams and investing in trusted and enduring products with ample whitespace for growth.”

Based in Toronto, Fengate Asset Management is an alternative investment manager with more than $8 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on private equity, infrastructure and real estate strategies.