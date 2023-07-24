Ferrara Candy Company to buy Brazilian sweets and snacks manufacturer Dori Alimentos

Based in Chicago, Ferrara Candy Company is a sugar confections company

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023

Based in Washington, D.C, ACON Investments has managed $7.0 billion in assets since inception

Ferrara Candy Company has agreed to acquire Dori Alimentos, a Brazilian maker of sweets and snacks. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dori is backed by ACON Investments.

Based in Chicago, Ferrara Candy Company is a sugar confections company.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We have seen Dori evolve tremendously since our initial investment in 2016 and are excited for Dori to be embarking on a new phase in its history. We believe that Dori and Ferrara will form a strong partnership that will create value for all stakeholders,” said Rodrigo Galvão, a partner at ACON Investments in Brazil, in a statement.

Dori was founded in 1967.

Based in Washington, D.C, ACON Investments has managed $7.0 billion in assets since inception.