FET to acquire Variperm Energy Services from SCF Partners

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has agreed to acquire Variperm Energy Services, a Calgary-based provider of downhole sand control products and services to the Canadian energy industry.

The deal has a consideration of $150 million of cash and 2 million shares of FET’s common stock, reflecting a valuation of about 3.7x Variperm’s trailing twelve months EBITDA as of 30 September 2023. The deal is expected to close in January 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Founded in 1969, Variperm today has about 290 employees across eight locations in North America. It has been a portfolio company of SCF Partners since 2014.

FET is a global company serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. It is headquartered in Houston.

“We are excited to have Variperm join the FET family. Variperm is a leading manufacturer of customized downhole technology solutions, providing sand and flow control products for heavy oil applications. The company’s suite of differentiated technology is designed, engineered and custom-manufactured to meet the stringent requirements of producers,” said Neal Lux, president and CEO of FET, in a statement. “This highly accretive acquisition is expected to transform FET’s profitability and margin profile while adding meaningful scale to our business.”

Based in Houston, SCF provides equity capital and strategic growth assistance to energy service and equipment companies globally.

FET was represented in the transaction by Goldman Sachs & Co as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Goodmans as legal counsel. Variperm was represented by TPH&Co, the energy business of Perella Weinberg Partners, as financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins and Bennett Jones as legal counsel.