FFL exits HR solutions provider ProService

FFL Partners has exited its investment in Hawaii-based ProService, a provider of bundled HR solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Our investment in ProService highlights the benefits of our focus on HR Services and our hyperspecialized sector exploration and expertise development process,” said Jonathon Bunt, a partner at FFL in a statement. “Ben and his team immediately stood out to us as differentiated operators in the PEO space, and we are proud to have worked with them over the last six years to expand their compelling HR managed services model to more clients in Hawaii and beyond.”

Based in San Francisco, FFL Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets healthcare and tech-enabled services. FFL currently has over $5 billion of cumulative capital commitments.