FFL Partners invests in clinical trials provider Johnson County Clin-Trials

Based in San Francisco, FFL Partners invests in the middle market

FFL currently has over $5 billion of cumulative capital commitments

FFL Partners has made an investment in Johnson County Clin-Trials, a Lenexa, Kansas-based provider of clinical trials. No financial terms were disclosed.

“JCCT has consistently demonstrated its prowess in executing clinical trials for sponsors. The founders have cultivated a business that not only achieves, but consistently exceeds patient enrollment targets, effectively addressing a major pain point within clinical trials,” said Karen Winterhof, a partner at FFL in a statement. “The prospect of collaborating with the founders and harnessing our collective experience to propel JCCT into a position of leadership within this fragmented sector is truly exciting.”

Founded in 2005, JCCT has concluded approximately 300 clinical trials, engaging over 15,000 study participants.

