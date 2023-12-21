Fiber optic tech firm Luna snags $50m from White Hat Capital

Proceeds from this strategic investment were partially used to fund the acquisition of Silixa, a UK-based provider of fiber optic systems and solutions.

White Hat Capital Partners has invested $50 million in Luna, a Roanoke, Virginia-based provider of fiber optic-based technology.

Proceeds from this strategic investment were partially used to fund the acquisition of Silixa, a UK-based provider of fiber optic systems and solutions. Remaining proceeds were used to repay Luna’s outstanding $17 million term loan with PNC Bank and strengthen the company’s balance sheet.

In conjunction with the strategic investment, David Chanley, co-founder and managing partner of White Hat, has joined Luna’s board of directors.

Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to Luna and Schulte Roth + Zabel LLP acted as legal advisor to White Hat in the transaction.

“White Hat is excited to partner with the Luna management team to support the company in its next stage of growth,” said Chanley in a statement. “Our thorough evaluation highlighted the quality and depth of Luna’s management team and the promising addition of the talented team from Silixa. With additional scale and financial flexibility, Luna is uniquely positioned as the largest pure-play company to address the rising demand for fiber optic sensing solutions in its key end markets.”

Based in New York, White Hat invests in tech companies. The firm was founded in 2016.