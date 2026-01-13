Blackstone is accepting final bids for Sabre Industries, an Alvarado, Texas-based developer of infrastructure for power utilities and data centers, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told affiliate title Infrastructure Investor Deals. The deadline is Thursday, January 15, one of them added. PE Hub reported on December 8 that the sale process for Sabre was expected to launch shortly.
Final bids for Blackstone’s Sabre Industries sale due this week
Harris Williams and Jefferies are running the sale of Sabre Industries, which sits under Blackstone Energy Partners III and could yield a valuation of $4.5bn-$5bn.