Financial Information Technologies secures investment from General Atlantic

General Atlantic has made an investment in Tampa, Florida-based Financial Information Technologies, a provider of electronic payment solutions for the beverage alcohol industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fintech’s existing investor is TA Associates.

“Tad and the executive team at Fintech have been at the forefront of the industry’s digital transformation for many years,” said Matthew Dorr, vice president at General Atlantic in a statement. “Fintech has played an instrumental role in simplifying business solutions for operators who depend on the product to manage critical details of their business.”

William Blair served as financial advisor to Fintech while Raymond James served as financial advisor to General Atlantic.

General Atlantic has more than $77 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of June 30, 2023.

TA has raised $65 billion in capital to date.