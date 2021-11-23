Fintus secures investment from AnaCap

AnaCap has made a majority investment in Fintus, a German fintech business. No financial terms were disclosed. Proskauer advised AnaCap on the transaction.

November 23, 2021 (London) – Proskauer, a leading international law firm, today announced that it has advised AnaCap Financial Partners (“AnaCap”) on its majority growth investment into German fintech business fintus GmbH (“fintus”), one of the leading low-code software providers in the financial services sector.

AnaCap will partner with fintus Founder & CEO, Benjamin Hermanns, and provide significant growth capital, financial sector and technology expertise as well as operational support, as fintus continues its ambitious growth strategy by solidifying its strong position in the DACH region and expanding its low-code banking platform (’fintus Suite’) across Europe. The fintus team will also benefit from significant investment in talent to expand operational capacity and drive sales. Fintus was founded in 2017 in Frankfurt and has since successfully positioned itself as one of the leading German Software-as-a-Service (’SaaS’) providers for the automation and digitalisation of the financial services sector.

This is the latest in a long line of transactions representing AnaCap, including advising on its majority investment in WebID Solutions, a fintech company providing leading digital identification solutions to blue-chip German corporate and financial institutions, its investment into MRH Trowe with eleven bolt-on growth acquisitions, and its highly successful buy-and-build strategy for payments company heidelpay (now “Unzer”) and subsequent successful exit to KKR.

The Proskauer team was led by M&A partner Richard Bull and included Darpit Mehta, Kikelomo Lawal and Georgie Quilter-Wood.