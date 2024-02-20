First Reserve appoints Tomlin as managing director

He will also serve as co-head of capital formation.

First Reserve has named Todd Tomlin as managing director. He will also serve as co-head of capital formation.

On this new appointment, The First Reserve Managing Partners said in a statement, “As we continue to build upon the momentum across the firm and capitalize on the broad range of compelling opportunities created by the evolving energy economy, we are pleased to attract a leader of Todd’s caliber to expand our capital formation and investor engagement capabilities.”

Most recently, Tomlin was a managing partner of Turnbridge Capital Partners. Prior to Turnbridge, Tomlin was an investment banker at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

First Reserve is focused on the diversified energy, utility, and general industrial end-markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has raised more than $34 billion of aggregate capital since inception.