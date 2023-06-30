First Reserve-backed IRM promotes Woolley to CEO

Based in Dallas, IOG is the management company responsible for managing IOG Resources, LLC and IOG Resources II, LLC.

IOG Resources Management, which is backed by First Reserve, has promoted Tommy Woolley to CEO, George Edwards to executive vice president, business development and Jay Heath to executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Based in Dallas, IOG is the management company responsible for managing IOG Resources, LLC and IOG Resources II, LLC.

Prior to IRM, Woolley held engineering roles at Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. and BP.

Most recently, Edwards was managing Director responsible for business development efforts at IRM.

Heath joined IRM in 2017 from Willow Bend Oil.

“Tommy, George and Jay have each played an integral role as part of the IOG Resources leadership team since inception, having accomplished a tremendous amount together that has positioned our business for long-term, continued success,” said James Bennett, chairman of the IOGR I and II Boards in a statement.

First Reserve targets the energy, infrastructure, and general industrial end-markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has raised more than $32 billion of aggregate capital since inception.