First Reserve promotes Amburgey to managing director

First Reserve has promoted Thomas Amburgey to managing director

His appointment became effective January 1, 2024.

Amburgey joined the firm in 2012.

As managing director, he will continue to pursue and support private equity investments, with a focus on the sustainability of global energy and related industrial end-markets.

Prior to joining First Reserve, Amburgey worked as an analyst at UBS Investment Bank.

On the promotion, Alex Krueger, president and CEO of First Reserve, said in a statement, “At First Reserve, our success investing across the diversified energy, utility, and industrial end-markets is driven by the quality and expertise of our team. We pride ourselves on cultivating a deep bench of homegrown investment talent that understands and is deeply networked in the evolving energy economy, and values partnership, entrepreneurship, and discipline. Thomas embodies those values, and the partnership-oriented approach First Reserve brings to working with the management teams and businesses driving the evolving energy economy forward at a time when the global energy, utility, and industrial systems face unique challenges that require complex solutions, significant investment, and innovation.”

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, First Reserve is focused on investing across diversified energy, utility, and general industrial end-markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has raised more than $33 billion of aggregate capital since inception.