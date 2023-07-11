First Reserve promotes Lednicky and Nicholson to VP

Lednicky and Nicholson joined First Reserve in 2019.

Prior to joining First Reserve, Lednicky was an investment banking analyst at Barclays

Most recently, Nicholson was an investment banking analyst at Citigroup

First Reserve targets the diversified energy, infrastructure, and related industrial end-markets

First Reserve has promoted Nick Lednicky and Ryan Nicholson to vice president. These appointments were effective July 1, 2023.

Lednicky and Nicholson joined First Reserve in 2019.

Prior to joining First Reserve, Lednicky was an investment banking analyst at Barclays.

Most recently, Nicholson was an investment banking analyst at Citigroup.

On these promotions, Alex Krueger, president and CEO of First Reserve, said in a statement, “At First Reserve, we are committed to developing a strong group of investment professionals internally with deep experience across the energy, infrastructure, and industrial markets. We believe that our approach to partnership, entrepreneurship, and discipline begins with our team and extends throughout our industry network.”

First Reserve targets the diversified energy, infrastructure, and related industrial end-markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has raised more than $32 billion of aggregate capital since inception.