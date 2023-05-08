Five Arrows to buy edtech firm n2y

Five Arrows will become the majority shareholder in n2y while Providence Equity Partners will retain a minority equity stake in the company.

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor to n2y

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co

The firm has over 9 billion euros of assets under management

Five Arrows has agreed to acquire Huron, Ohio-based n2y, a provider of technology powered solutions for students with unique learning challenges. No financial terms were disclosed.

Five Arrows will become the majority shareholder in n2y while Providence Equity Partners will retain a minority equity stake in the company.

“n2y’s innovative solutions continue to have a profound impact on the lives of unique learners and their support networks,” said David Phillips, senior managing director and William Hughes, managing director at Providence Equity Partners, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Five Arrows to continue to support the tremendous team at n2y in its commitment to transforming special education.”

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor to n2y with Weil, Gotshal & Manges acting as legal advisor on the transaction. Five Arrows was advised by William Blair and Rothschild & Co., with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Shoosmiths serving as legal advisors.

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co. The firm has over 9 billion euros of assets under management.