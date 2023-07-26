Five Elms Capital-backed Practice Better acquires That Clean Life

Practice Better is an all-in-one practice management software platform for health and wellness professionals

The acquisition of That Clean Life will allow it to integrate nutrition planning and healthy eating into the workflows of customers and care plans for clients

Practice Better secured a $27 million investment led by Five Elms earlier this year

Practice Better, backed by Five Elms Capital, has acquired That Clean Life, a Toronto-based nutrition planning software for health and wellness professionals. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Toronto, Practice Better is an all-in-one practice management software platform for health and wellness professionals.

The acquisition of That Clean Life will allow Practice Better to integrate nutrition planning and healthy eating into the workflows of customers and care plans for clients, the company said in a statement.

“At Five Elms, we believe in partnering with, and investing in, software companies that users love. The Practice Better team is on a mission to enhance the experience for health and wellness providers and individuals, and we believe nutrition is a core tenant of how we can help create change in client outcomes,” said Austin Gideon, principal at Five Elms. “We are thrilled to help facilitate the combination of the teams and products at Practice Better and That Clean Life, and are excited for our customers to experience all of the ways we will be enhancing our product offering.”

Practice Better secured a $27 million investment led by Five Elms earlier this year. In the same month, it hired Kate O’Brien as its head of people and Kim Walsh stepped in as the new CEO.

Five Elms is a growth equity firm that invests in B2B software companies. The firm is based in Kansas City, Missouri.