Fix that fender: 5 PE deals betting on car parts and services

Brookfield, CenterGate, Monomoy, MPE and O2 all announced January deals in auto parts, repair and maintenance.

As the cost of new cars has risen in recent years, it should come as no surprise that private equity firms would acquire companies providing aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components to the automotive market.

According to PwC’s recent Automotive: US Deals 2024 outlook, with stronger headwinds to obtaining financing, automotive companies may be forced to consider divesting non-core parts of their portfolio to shore up liquidity, while many companies could explore a sale outright. Meanwhile, parts suppliers within the sector facing liquidity concerns could create additional M&A opportunities, it said.

The year started out with a flurry of automotive deals. Here’s a look at five PE deals involving auto parts, OEM equipment and other products focused on service or maintenance in the auto space.

1. CenterGate acquires aftermarket transmission specialist TransGo

On January 18, CenterGate Capital, an Austin, Texas-based lower mid market sponsor, announced an investment in TransGo.

Formed in 1959 and based in El Monte, California, TransGo is a designer and manufacturer of replacement valve body repair kits and products for automatic transmissions. The company serves aftermarket retail, transmission parts distributors and remanufacturers across North America.

CenterGate manages a portfolio of investments with $740 million in assets under management. The investor is active across the business services, consumer and manufacturing markets, with investments in companies with less than $30 million of EBITDA.

2. Brookfield-backed DexKo Global acquires trailer parts distributor Cerka

On January 18, DexKo Global, a portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management, acquired Cerka Industries, an Ontario-based trailer parts manufacturer and distributor. Formed in 1977, Cerka makes trailer axles and other components to dealers and OEMs across Canada.

“We are energized by the growth opportunity that comes with the addition of Cerka,” said Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo. “We continue to focus our strategies to grow our specialty distribution business and increase our reach in Canada, improving our ability to service dealer and OEM customers.”

In 2021, Brookfield’s private equity group acquired DexKo Global from KPS Capital in a $3.4 billion transaction.

3. O2 Partners-backed Straightaway Tire & Auto acquires Maple Grove and Warzecha Auto Works

On January 17, O2 Investment Partners-backed Straightaway Tire & Auto announced it acquired two Minnesota auto repair facilities, Maple Grove Auto Service and Warzecha Auto Works.

“These acquisitions continue our progress toward capturing the Minnesota market and providing top-tier customer service to everyone who visits a Straightaway location,” said O2 partner Joe Vallee. “Member companies will continue to benefit from platform infrastructure designed to accelerate their growth plans through best-in-class M&A, recruiting, training and procurement.”

O2 formed Straightaway in July 2023, following the combination of five auto repair shop businesses: All County Automotive, AutoCare Plus, EAS Tire & Auto, Victory Automotive Service and Village Autoworks.

4. MPE portfolio co Appearance Technology acquires P&S Detail Products

On January 11, MPE Partners-backed Appearance Technology Group announced the acquisition of P&S Detail Products, a maker of detailing products for professional and DIY automotive users based in Hayward, California. The target is a family-operated business that distributes cleaners, dressings, polishes, waxes and coatings under the Pro Series and Double Black brands.

MPE and Appearance Technology partnered with P&S owners Bob and Dave Phillips.

“P&S has established itself as one of the preeminent brands within the automotive detailing community. P&S’s success has been underpinned by the Phillips’ unwavering passion for serving the needs of detailers through innovative and high-quality products,” said Nathan Iverson, CEO of Appearance Technology.

MPE formed Appearance in October 2023 following the sponsor’s 2022 acquisition of Hi-Tech Industries and 3D Products.

5. Monomoy sells Sportech to Patrick Industries

On January 11, Monomoy Capital Partners announced it sold Sportech to Patrick Industries Inc.

Headquartered in Elk River, Minnesota, Sportech sells door assemblies, windshields, roofs and other cab components to customers across the powersport, golf and turf, industrial and agriculture end markets.

“Sportech’s growth underscores the unique strength of our closely integrated teams and their commitment to our supportive approach as companies make the leap from a family- or founder-led operation to an enterprise with even broader scale and breadth,” said Monomoy founding partner Dan Collin.

Monomoy acquired Sportech in 2019.