Flexpoint Ford-backed YPrime taps Corrigan as CEO

Prior to YPrime, Corrigan served as president and CEO of ERT, CEO of ConnectiveRx and CEO of GE Healthcare’s Surgery division

Corrigan is succeeding Shawn Blackburn who has served as CEO since he founded the business in 2006

Flexpoint Ford has been backing YPrime since 2019

YPrime, which is backed by Flexpoint Ford, has named Jim Corrigan as CEO.

Corrigan is succeeding Shawn Blackburn who has served as CEO since he founded the business in 2006. As part of the transition, Blackburn will continue with the company leading a new team called YPrime Labs, which will focus on future technology solutions “that will enhance the patient experience and be integrated into YPrime’s solution set.”

Pennsylvania-based YPrime is a provider of cloud-based eClinical solutions.

Prior to YPrime, Corrigan served as president and CEO of ERT, CEO of ConnectiveRx and CEO of GE Healthcare’s Surgery division.

“On behalf of YPrime’s entire board, I would like to thank Shawn for his countless contributions and dedication to the company over the past 17 years,” said Jonathan Oka, YPrime board member and managing director of Flexpoint Ford, in a statement. “The company is incredibly well-positioned to capitalize on the significant investments that we have made in the business in partnership with management, and we couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter of growth under Jim’s leadership.”

Flexpoint Ford has been backing YPrime since 2019.

Based in Chicago and New York, Flexpoint Ford invests in the financial services and healthcare sectors.