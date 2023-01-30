Flexpoint Ford promotes Kim to principal

Kim joined the Flexpoint financial services team in 2018 as a vice president

Flexpoint Ford promotes Jennifer Kim to principal. Her appointment is effective immediately.

“Jennifer has played a key role on Flexpoint’s financial services investment team over the past several years and it is my pleasure to recognize her with this promotion,” said Don Edwards, CEO and founder of Flexpoint, in a statement.

Flexpoint Ford invests in the financial services and healthcare industries. The private equity firm has approximately $7.8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Flexpoint was formed in 2005.