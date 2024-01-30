Flexpoint Ford promotes Sabharwal to principal

Prior to joining Flexpoint, he worked at Waud Capital Partners, Golden Gate Capital and FFL Partners

Flexpoint Ford has promoted Karan Sabharwal to principal, effective immediately.

Sabharwal joined the Flexpoint financial services team in 2023 as a vice president. Sabharwal will continue to assume leadership roles in identifying, evaluating and executing investment opportunities in the financial services sector.

Prior to joining Flexpoint, he worked at Waud Capital Partners, Golden Gate Capital and FFL Partners. Sabharwal began his career in investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

On the appointment, Managing Partner Chris Ackerman said in a statement, “We have great confidence in Karan’s talent and dedication as a senior member of our team and we are pleased to have him as our newest Principal. We are committed to building the next generation of private equity leaders to support Flexpoint’s growth and success in the years to come and we look forward to watching Karan play a pivotal role in building our future and generating value for our clients.”

Flexpoint Ford invests in the financial services and healthcare industries. The firm has approximately $7.9 billion of regulatory assets under management.