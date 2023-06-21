Flexpoint Ford to buy software firm Baker Hill

Baker Hill’s President and CEO John M. Deignan, and the existing leadership team will continue to lead the business and remain shareholders in the company

Flexpoint Ford has agreed to acquire Carmel, Indiana-based Baker Hill, a provider of cloud-based, end-to-end loan origination, risk management, and analytics software. No financial terms were disclosed. The seller is Riverside Company.

“Given our deep experience in financial services, we are thrilled to partner with John and the Baker Hill team in the next chapter of their growth,” said Vilas Nair, a principal of Flexpoint in a statement.

Raymond James served as lead financial advisor and Leonis Partners served as financial advisor to Baker Hill. William Blair served as financial advisor to Flexpoint Ford. Jones Day served as legal advisor to Baker Hill and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Flexpoint Ford.

Flexpoint Ford is focused on the financial services and healthcare industries. The firm has approximately $7.5 billion of regulatory assets under management.

The Riverside Company invests in the smaller end of the middle market.