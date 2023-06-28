Flexpoint Ford’s ArtesRx invests in pharmacy services provider Parkview

Parkview will continue to be led by CEO Paul O'Leary and the current management team.

ArtesRx, which is backed by Flexpoint Ford, has made an investment in Amherst, New York-based Parkview Health Services, a provider of specialized pharmacy services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Flexpoint teamed up with pharmacy executive, Dom Meffe to establish ArtesRx as a new company to acquire, scale and support pharmacy businesses that serve complex patient populations.

“We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Paul O’Leary and the Parkview team and establishing ArtesRx with Dom Meffe,” said Michael Fazekas, managing director at Flexpoint in a statement. “We have been actively searching for the ideal starting platform for ArtesRx and have found it in Parkview. Parkview has built a strong position in its markets through its differentiated ability to serve complex patient populations and help deliver improved clinical outcomes, and we believe Parkview’s demonstrated care model can address unmet needs in other markets across the country.”

Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor to Parkview while Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to Flexpoint Ford.

Parkview Health owns and operates three pharmacies; Parkview Health Services, Riverview Professional Pharmacy, and Parkview RX Niagara Falls.

Flexpoint Ford invests in the healthcare and financial services industries. The firm has approximately $7.5 billion of regulatory assets under management.