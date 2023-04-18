FocusPoint appoints Clurman as managing director

Prior to joining FocusPoint, Clurman was a managing director at Jeffries & Co.

New York-based placement agent and advisor FocusPoint, has named Michael Clurman as managing director.

“We are very excited to have Michael join as we add to our distribution platform. Michael has extensive experience in sales and business development and relationships that are unrivaled,” said David Conrod, chief executive of FocusPoint, said in a statement.

FocusPoint was founded in 2010 by Guggenheim Partners veterans David Conrod and Robert Mortimer. FocusPoint is a wholly-owned affiliate of LANDC Investment LLC.