Fonds de solidarité FTQ buys stake in Andy Corp North America

Fonds de solidarité FTQ announced this week that it has acquired a minority interest in Andy Corporation North America. No financial terms were disclosed.

Andy Corp, based in Montréal, is a vertically integrated business operating primarily in the road transportation sector. It is focused on the road transport, maintenance and service markets but has a growing footprint in the fleet management solutions and related services space. It is led by president and CEO Andreea Crisan.

The deal comes on the heels of Fonds de solidarité FTQ’s investment in CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions, announced earlier this month and reported by PE Hub.

Fonds de solidarité FTQ is the largest development capital and growth investor in Quebec. As of November 30, 2021, it held C$18.3 billion in net assets and more than 730,000 owner-shareholders.