Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests in Difuze’s purchase of Wanted!

Fonds de solidarité FTQ has invested in Difuze, a Montreal-based provider of finishing, localization, accessibility and media services in Canada and globally. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal supports Difuze’s acquisition of Wanted!, a Toronto-based sound post-production studio which offers recording, editing, mixing and localization services.

By combining Wanted!’s local presence and expertise with Difuze’s broad array of content services, both companies will expand capabilities for clients, Difuze said in a statement.

“The growth of Québec-based companies in the cultural sector includes making strategic acquisitions to reinforce their market position,” said Daniel Hinse, vice president for private equity and impact investing, entertainment and consumer goods, at Fonds de solidarité FTQ. “The Fonds de solidarité FTQ’s investment in difuze is also an investment in the growth of a company that stands out from the competition thanks to unique talent, cutting-edge proprietary technology, and deep knowledge of the industry.”

Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a labour-sponsored provider of development and growth capital in Quebec. Based in Montreal, it held net assets of C$18.4 billion as of 31 May.