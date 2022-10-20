Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests in growth, net-zero strategy of CMP

CMP plans to use the investment to increase automation and expand its facilities with the construction of a zero-carbon plant by Q1 2023.

Fonds de solidarité FTQ this week said it has reached an agreement to become a minority shareholder in CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Chateauguay, Quebec, CMP is a fabricator of advanced metal products and mechatronic products. The company will utilize the investment from Fonds de solidarité FTQ to increase automation and expand its facilities with the construction of a zero-carbon plant by Q1 2023.

The investment will also help CMP tap into the growth potential of some of its markets, including energy storage, automation warehouse logistics services, security and light rail and transport.

“We are proud to invest in a company that shows us that with will and determination, it is possible to achieve net-zero emissions,” said Dany Pelletier, senior vice-president, private equity and impact investments at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. “This transaction will also enable the Châteauguay-based company to reach its full potential and to increase its presence in the North American market.”

Fonds de solidarité FTQ is the largest development capital investor in Quebec. As of November 30, 2021, it held C$18.3 billion in net assets and more than 730,000 owner-shareholders.