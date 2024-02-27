Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests in Rogers Sugar’s C$110m offering

Based in Montreal, Rogers Sugar is a refiner, processor, distributor and marketer of sugar products in Canada.

The sale of common shares is being done through a public offering and concurrent private placements

It will fund a portion of an Eastern Canada capacity expansion project undertaken by the company’s subsidiary Lantic

Fonds de solidarité FTQ has agreed to purchase about C$50 million of the shares

Rogers Sugar said it will sell C$110 million in common shares to fund a portion of an Eastern Canada capacity expansion project undertaken by the company’s subsidiary Lantic.

Based in Montreal, Rogers Sugar is a refiner, processor, distributor and marketer of sugar products in Canada.

The sale is being done through a public offering and concurrent private placements. Fonds de solidarité FTQ has agreed to purchase about C$50 million of the shares. Rogers Sugar shareholder Belkorp Industries has agreed to purchase about C$10 million.

The public offering, together with the concurrent private placements, is expected to close on or about March 4, 2024.

The total investment for the expansion project is estimated at about C$200 million. Support will also be provided by the Quebec government in the form of loans from Investissement Québec to Lantic for up to C$65 million.

The project will increase the production capacity of Lantic’s Montreal plant by around 20 percent, or 100,000 metric tonnes. It includes investments in sugar refining technology and equipment, as well as in logistical infrastructure at Lantic’s Montreal sugar refinery and in the Greater Toronto Area to serve the Eastern Canada market.

“Our capacity expansion project will further position Rogers Sugar to deliver consistent, profitable growth as we benefit from the positive trends in the North American sugar market, and we thank the investors whose support is making the project a reality,” said Mike Walton, president and CEO of Rogers Sugar and Lantic, in a statement.

With headquarters in Montreal, Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a labor-sponsored provider of development and growth capital in Quebec companies.