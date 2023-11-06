Fonds de solidarité FTQ pumps C$68m into SMT Intelligence

The deal gives Fonds de solidarité FTQ a minority interest in SMT Intelligence

Fonds de solidarité FTQ has invested C$68 million in SMT Intelligence, a Laval, Quebec-based specialist in electronic circuit manufacturing providing customized solutions ranging from manual assembly to casing.

No financial terms were disclosed for the deal, which gives Fonds de solidarité FTQ a minority interest in the company.

The transaction is the firm’s fourth investment in SMT. Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Laval has supported the company three times since 2018.

Founded 23 years ago, SMT offers turnkey solutions such as engineering to support the product development cycle and setting up highly robotized mechanical assembly plants. The company has three plants spanning 180,000 square feet and 10 automated assembly lines integrating robotics and artificial intelligence. It has more than 65 national and international customers.

“With its state-of-the-art plants and equipment, SMT is well positioned to capitalize on the wave of major investments in the North American semiconductor industry and the strong demand for electronic modules,” said Julie Morand, vice president, private equity and impact investments, industries, at Fonds de solidarité FTQ, in a statement. “The expertise and knowledge of Stéphane Deschênes, his management team and employees give the company an edge in the industry.”

Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a labor-sponsored provider of development and growth capital in Quebec. Based in Montreal, it held net assets of C$18.4 billion as of 31 May.