Fonds de solidarité FTQ’s JAMP to buy Pharmalab’s manufacturing facility in Quebec

Fonds de solidarité FTQ-backed JAMP Pharma Group will acquire the assets of Pharmalab’s manufacturing facility in Levis, Quebec, which ceased operations in August 2023.

No financial terms were disclosed.

JAMP Pharma Group will acquire and relaunch the manufacturing operations of this plant at a time when governments, customers, and partners are calling for more local procurement solutions, according to a release.

This acquisition will strengthen the Canadian supply chain and contributes to addressing drug shortages, the release said.

“For several years, healthcare professionals and patients have had to deal with inventory shortages,” said Louis Pilon, president and CEO of JAMP. “Our ambition was to bolster the local manufacturing capacity to facilitate access to affordable medicine and healthcare solutions. This is a significant milestone for Quebec and Canada.”

JAMP plans to make substantial investments in research and development to bring new product formulations to market and ensure the continuous supply of several new generic products, the release said.

Fonds de solidarité FTQ has backed JAMP since 2016.

Based in Boucherville, Quebec, JAMP Pharma is a generic drug pharmaceutical company.