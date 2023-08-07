Former Apple executive Ahrendts joins Kim Kardashian’s PE firm SKYY Partners as senior operating advisor

Most recently, she was senior vice president for Apple Retail.

SKYY Partners, the private equity firm co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons, has hired Angela Ahrendts as a senior operating advisor.

In her new role, Ahrendts will work hand in hand with Kardashian, Sammons and the rest of the SKKY team to identify and evaluate prospective investment opportunities. She will also serve as a resource for the companies SKKY invests in.

“As we continue to expand SKKY Partners and focus on identifying strategic investment opportunities for the firm, it was the perfect time to have Angela join us,” said Kardashian, SKKY Partners managing partner in a statement. “Angela’s wealth of leadership experience and deep understanding of building brands and influencing culture makes her a natural fit for the firm.”

Prior to Apple, Ahrendts served as CEO at Burberry Group plc for nearly nine years. Before her time at Burberry, Ahrendts served as the executive vice president at Liz Claiborne Inc. She is also former president at Donna Karan International.

Kardashian is best known for her multiple high-profile business ventures as well as being an iconic and ubiquitous staple on reality TV, social media and gossip outlets.

Sammons is a former Carlyle executive.

