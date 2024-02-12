Fort McKay invests in Newlook Industrial and Infra Services Fund III

Fort McKay Landing is a private equity firm that is wholly owned and controlled by Fort McKay First Nation.

Fort McKay First Nation is a first nation community located on the shores of the Athabasca River in Alberta

Newlook plans to leverage the investment to accelerate the fund’s industrial services portfolio companies’ growth and pursue innovative projects

Based in Burlington, Ontario, Newlook is a private equity firm

Fort McKay Landing has invested in Newlook Industrial and Infrastructure Services Fund III, a vehicle managed by Newlook Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Fort McKay is a private equity firm that is wholly owned and controlled by Fort McKay First Nation, a first nation community located on the shores of the Athabasca River in Alberta.

Newlook plans to leverage the investment to accelerate the fund’s industrial services portfolio companies’ growth, pursue innovative projects and contribute to the overall enhancement of industrial and infrastructure services, the firm said in a statement.

“Investing in Newlook Capital Fund III helps us expand our reach into the regulated commercial services sector in the US and Canada,” said chief Raymond Powder of Fort McKay First Nation. “Expansion into these geographic markets is the next step in growing our fund from its current $550 million assets under management to our target of $1 billion.”

Based in Burlington, Ontario, Newlook Capital is a private equity firm currently managing Newlook Dental Services Trust and Newlook Industrial and Infrastructure Services Fund I, II and III.