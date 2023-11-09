Fort Point-backed Jones Lake buys pond management services provider Ponds Rx

Based in Cincinnati, Jones Lake Management is a provider of professional pond and lake management services

Jones Lake Management, which is backed by Fort Point Capital, has acquired Fishers, Indiana-based Ponds Rx, a provider of pond and lake management services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This acquisition further solidifies Jones Lake Management as the leading independent lake management operator in the Midwest,” said Michael Brofft, a principal at Fort Point Capital in a statement. “We are thrilled that Mark Litwiler has entrusted the Jones team to build upon his legacy in the Indianapolis market, and we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory in this attractive geography.

Vorys and CliftonLarsonAllen advised Jones Lake Management.

