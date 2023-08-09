Fort Point-backed Strata Information Group buys cybersecurity firm Triaxiom Security

- Strata Information Group is a provider of IT services to higher education institutions
Strata Information Group, LLC, a portfolio company of Fort Point Capital, has acquired Triaxiom Security, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of cybersecurity services. No financial terms were disclosed.
The newly formed cybersecurity consulting practice, to be branded SIG Cyber.
On the deal, Christina Pai, a partner at Fort Point Capital said in a statement, “Both companies’ shared commitment to providing best-in-class service to their customers and the significant cross-sell opportunities made this transaction a natural fit. We are excited to partner with Kyle, JR, Matt and team and look forward to supporting the continued growth of our cybersecurity practice.”
