Fort Point-backed Strata Information Group buys cybersecurity firm Triaxiom Security

Strata Information Group is a provider of IT services to higher education institutions

Fort Point Capital targets fragmented sectors of the business services industry

Fort Point was founded in Boston in 2011

Strata Information Group, LLC, a portfolio company of Fort Point Capital, has acquired Triaxiom Security, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of cybersecurity services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The newly formed cybersecurity consulting practice, to be branded SIG Cyber.

On the deal, Christina Pai, a partner at Fort Point Capital said in a statement, “Both companies’ shared commitment to providing best-in-class service to their customers and the significant cross-sell opportunities made this transaction a natural fit. We are excited to partner with Kyle, JR, Matt and team and look forward to supporting the continued growth of our cybersecurity practice.”

