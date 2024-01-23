Fort Point invests in retail ice and water platform Ice House America

Barings provided debt financing for the transaction

Kirkland & Ellis and RSM advised Fort Point Capital, while IHA was advised by FIDUS Partners, Robinson Bradshaw and Forvis

IHA was founded in 2003

Fort Point Capital has acquired Ice House America, a Georgia-based automated retail ice and water platform. The seller is Ulysses Management. No financial terms were disclosed.

IHA owns and operates a fleet of automated ice and water vending units located primarily across the Southern U.S.

“We have been extremely impressed by IHA’s track record of growth and technological innovation,” said Michael Brofft, a principal at Fort Point Capital in a statement. “The company’s hyperlocal ice production technology is fundamentally disrupting the $4 billion retail packaged ice industry and we look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth during our partnership.”

Barings provided debt financing for the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis and RSM advised Fort Point Capital, while IHA was advised by FIDUS Partners, Robinson Bradshaw and Forvis.

IHA was founded in 2003.

Based in Boston, Fort Point was founded in 2011.

Based in New York City, Ulysses Management invests in the middle market. The firm has over $1 billion in capital under management. Ulysses is the successor firm to Odyssey Partners, LP, the pioneering hedge fund founded in 1982 by Jack Nash and Leon Levy.