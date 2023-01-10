Fort Point recaps vacation rental management platform ROX360

ROX360 co-founders Scott Colson and Dean Haldopoulos retained a large minority stake in the business and joined the board of directors.

Fort Point Capital has recapitalized ROX360, an Eastpoint, Florida-based marketing platform that provides technology-driven logistics/fulfillment services and customer retention services for vacation rental management customers.

ROX360 co-founders Scott Colson and Dean Haldopoulos, retained a large minority stake in the business and joined the board of directors.

Wayne Aaron, CEO of ROX360 and Erik Weston, COO, will continue to lead the business.

“The ROX360 team has built a unique offering for their VRM partners. With its technology backbone and scalable fulfillment operations, we believe ROX360 is uniquely positioned to support VRMs of all sizes across multiple markets,” said Christina Pai, a partner at Fort Point Capital, in a statement. “We look forward to working with Wayne Aaron, Erik Weston, and the rest of the talented ROX360 team to capitalize on substantial growth opportunities.”

Abacus Finance Group and Siguler Guff & Company provided debt financing for the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis and RSM advised Fort Point, while ROX360 was advised by VRA Partners and Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP.

Based in Boston, Fort Point Capital targets the business services sector.