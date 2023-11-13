Founders East buys Alumitech Architectural Glass and Metal

Alumitech designs and installs custom engineered curtain walls, architectural windows, skylights, store fronts, doors, metal cladding and custom fabricated architectural glass

Founders East Capital Partners has acquired Alumitech Architectural Glass and Metal, a Bedford, Nova Scotia-based building envelope service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1991 by Norsat Eblaghi, Alumitech designs and installs custom engineered curtain walls, architectural windows, skylights, store fronts, doors, metal cladding and custom fabricated architectural glass.

Eblaghi will continue to be an owner and director of Alumitech and will work with Founders East to guide the company through its next chapter of growth. Eblaghi and Founders East will together select Alumitech’s next president.

Alumitech is Founders East’s third platform investment since 2021.

Based Halifax, Founders East Capital Partners is an investment firm that invests in lower-mid-market businesses based in Atlantic Canada.