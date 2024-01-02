Fourshoe Partners picks up invoice factoring firm Power Funding

Power Funding was founded in 2001

Based in Miami, Fourshore Partners is focused on lower-middle market buyouts in the U.S. and Caribbean.

Fourshore Partners has acquired Power Funding, a Texas-based provider of invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing to the oil & gas and trucking industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Pedro Freyre, a partner at Fourshore, said in a statement, “an opportunity to invest in a company that’s at an inflection point and that provides high-quality service to industries that have been neglected by the traditional sources of capital doesn’t come across often.”

Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to Fourshore Partners.

Power Funding was founded in 2001.

Based in Miami, Fourshore Partners is focused on lower-middle market buyouts in the U.S. and Caribbean.