FPE Capital invests in Dynamic Planner

FPE Capital has invested in Reading-headquartered risk-based financial planning system Dynamic Planner. The investment backs the current management team and will accelerate Dynamic’s growth plans as it looks to expand further into continental Europe.

FPE Capital is a London-based private equity firm that is focused on the technology sector. It looks to invest in companies with revenues of between $5 million to $50 million with growth potential.

“We are delighted to be working with the team at Dynamic Planner on their exciting growth ambitions and to build on their existing leading position in the wealth management sector with new products for this core market,” said David Barbour, managing partner at FPE.

Dynamic Partners serves 40% of wealth advice firms and over 150 asset managers. It profiles over $250 billion of assets via its software-as-a-service platform. Earlier this year it appointed Christophe Ponette as European managing director to lead the company’s expansion into continental Europe.

“As a fast-growing, privately owned company we were looking for an institutional investor partner to help us take the business to the next level in the UK and internationally,” said Ben Goss, CEO of Dynamic Planner. “This investment allows us to progress our industry for the better and as a management team we look forward to sharing the benefits of this collaboration with our clients and team in the months and years ahead.”