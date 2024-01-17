Franchise Equity scoops up Precision Garage Door Service franchise operations in Orlando and Ocala

Precision Garage Door Service was acquired by Neighborly in 2020

Franchise Equity Partners has acquired Precision Garage Door Service franchise operations in Orlando and Ocala, Florida. The seller is Reliable Residential. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The completion of this deal strengthens our relationship with Precision Garage Door Service and aligns with our goal of establishing a robust foothold in the Florida market,” said Michael Esposito, founding partner of Franchise Equity Partners in a statement.

MidCap Financial and HPS provided debt financing to help complete the Orlando and Ocala market transaction. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP served as legal counsel to FEP.

