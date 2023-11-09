Francisco Partners and TPG complete take-private acquisition of observability platform New Relic

- As a result, New Relic has stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange
Francisco Partners and TPG have closed its previously announced take-private buyout of New Relic, a San Francisco-based observability platform for engineers. The deal was for about $6.5 billion or $87 per share.
As a result, New Relic has stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Qatalyst Partners served as financial advisor to New Relic, and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel.
Morgan Stanley acted as lead financial advisor to Francisco Partners and TPG. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Moelis & Company also advised the firms. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Paul Hastings LLP, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Francisco Partners and TPG.
Francisco Partners targets technology and technology-enabled businesses. The firm has approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date.
Founded in San Francisco in 1992, TPG has $212 billion of assets under management.