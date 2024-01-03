Francisco Partners-backed SonicWall buys cloud security platform Banyan Security

Moelis & Company served as a financial advisor to SonicWall on the deal

Based in San Francisco, Francisco Partners invests in technology and tech-enabled businesses

The private equity firm was founded in 1999

SonicWall, which is backed by Francisco Partners, has acquired Banyan Security, a San Francisco-based cloud security provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Milpitas, California, SonicWall is a global cybersecurity firm.

“Cybersecurity’s focus is shifting to more dynamic solutions that can adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of threats in the cloud age,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bob Vankirk in a statement. “For years, firewalls have been the cornerstone of cybersecurity defenses. However, with the rise of cloud computing and secure access service edge, the industry is shifting its focus to more comprehensive and flexible approaches that include SSE and ZTNA as a necessity. Together, SonicWall and Banyan Security will provide cloud-based secure access service edge solutions that empower partners to deliver a security architecture for any stage of their customers’ evolving cloud journey.”

Moelis & Company served as a financial advisor to SonicWall on the deal.

Based in San Francisco, Francisco Partners invests in technology and tech-enabled businesses. The private equity firm was founded in 1999.