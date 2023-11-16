Francisco Partners-backed SonicWall buys managed services provider Solutions Granted

Based in San Francisco, Francisco Partners targets technology and technology-enabled businesses

The private equity firm was founded in 1999

SonicWall, which is backed by Francisco Partners, has acquired Solutions Granted Inc, a Virginia-based managed security service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

SonicWall is a cybersecurity firm.

“IT teams have turned to MDR and other managed services to identify and triage digital threats – it’s a critical need we are now excited to offer,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk in a statement. “Together, SonicWall and Solutions Granted will empower cybersecurity and technology service providers with economical threat defense solutions and extend a world-class, comprehensive portfolio that streamlines managing security across customer environments with automated threat detection and response services.”

