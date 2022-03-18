Francisco Partners backs Veson Nautical

Francisco Partners has made an investment in Veson Nautical, a provider of maritime freight software. No financial terms were disclosed. Paul Hastings LLC advised Francisco Partners on the transaction. Pamlico Capital also participated in the investment.

San Francisco – Paul Hastings LLP, a leading global law firm, represented Francisco Partners in its equity investment in Veson Nautical, the global leader in maritime freight software.

With over 18,000 users, Veson is the global market leader in developing, implementing, and supporting digital solutions that propel maritime commerce. The investment from Francisco Partners and Veson’s existing investor, Pamlico Capital will enable Veson to accelerate its organic growth initiatives and innovation across its product suite, as well as pursue its targeted acquisition strategy.

Private Equity Partners Dana Kromm and Mike Kennedy led the Paul Hastings team, which also included of counsel Jeremy Rocklage; and associates Elena Burns, Tina Tsaur, and Nicole Horita.

Additional advice was provided by partner Ziemowit Smulkowski and associate Kami LaBerge (Tax); partner Michael Wise, and associates Mary Walser and Dylan Helgeson (Antitrust); partner Jane Song and associate Laura Yip (IP); partner Dan Stellenberg, of counsel Jeffrey Ii, and associate Bill McCue (Employment); managing partner Sherrese Smith and associate John Gasparini (Privacy and Cybersecurity); of counsel Jennifer Riddle, and associate Ker Medero (FCPA); of counsel Jason Cabral and associate LK Greenbacker (Fintech and Payments); associates Lane Barrasso and Aaron Reuben (Real Estate); partner Charles Patrizia and associates Mary Rogers and Patricia Liverpool (Government Contracts); of counsel Randall Johnston and associates Mary Rogers, Ryan Poitras, and Samuel Pickett (International Trade; and partner Suzanne Horne, and associates Ashna Parekh and Kirsty Devine (UK Employment).