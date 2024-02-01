Francisco Partners completes buyout of The Weather Company from IBM

The Weather Company will continue to be led by CEO Sheri Bachstein.

Francisco Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled businesses

Since its launch nearly 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date

Francisco Partners has completed its acquisition of The Weather Company, an Atlanta-based weather tech provider, from IBM. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Mei Shi, a principal at Francisco Partners, said in a statement, “Francisco Partners has a long and successful track record of executing divisional carve-out transactions, and The Weather Company is no exception. We’re confident the company will thrive operating as an independent company and drive crucial focus in executing on organic and inorganic growth strategies.”

