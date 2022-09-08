Francisco Partners hires Evans as partner

In her new role, Evans will focus primarily on application software investments across a range of end-markets.

Most recently, she was a managing director at Carlyle Group, where she was a member of its technology investing team

Prior to Carlyle, Evans worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley

Francisco invests in tech companies

Francisco Partners has hired Ashley Evans as a partner of the firm. In her new role, Evans will focus primarily on application software investments across a range of end-markets.

Most recently, she was a managing director at Carlyle Group, where she was a member of its technology investing team. Prior to Carlyle, Evans worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley. She earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and master’s degrees from the University of Cambridge and Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

Dipanjan Deb, a co-founder and CEO of Francisco Partners, said in a statement, “As we look to continue to capitalize on the trends and opportunities in the technology sector, we are always focused on hiring top talent for our team. Ashley is the perfect addition for us, and we are delighted to welcome Ashley to the FP team.”

Francisco invests in tech companies.