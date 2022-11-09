Francisco Partners invests in PC gaming brand Glorious

Also, Glorious has named Pat Wachendorf as CEO, succeeding Glorious’ founder, Shazim Mohammad, who will remain a significant equity holder in the company.

Francisco Partners has made an investment in Dallas-based Glorious, a lifestyle PC gaming hardware brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Also, Glorious has named Pat Wachendorf as CEO, succeeding Glorious’ founder, Shazim Mohammad, who will remain a significant equity holder in the company.

The capital infusion will be used by Glorious for growth and expansion.

Glorious was founded in 2014.

Recently Wachendorf was chief operating officer of SteelSeries.

“We are excited to partner with Pat and Shazim on the next phase of Glorious’ growth journey,” said Alan Ni, a partner at Francisco Partners and Kevin Wei, a principal at Francisco Partners, in a statement. “Shazim has done an exceptional job building Glorious’ brand and has shown an impressive dedication to understanding the needs of its enthusiast customers. We are thrilled to welcome Pat onboard at Glorious, and partner with the entire team to build and scale Glorious going into the future.”

Wedbush Securities served as financial advisor to Glorious while Brown Rudnick served as legal advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Francisco Partners.

Francisco Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled businesses. The firm has approximately $45 billion in assets under management.