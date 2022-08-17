Francisco Partners to acquire edtech company Litmos from SAP

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Litmos will become an independent company under Francisco Partners

Since its launch over 20 years ago, FP has invested in over 400 tech companies

Francisco Partners has raised approximately $45 billion in capital to date

Francisco Partners has agreed to acquire SAP Litmos, a provider of eLearning solutions. The seller is SAP. No financial terms were disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Headquartered in San Ramon, California, Litmos will become an independent company under Francisco Partners.

Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in over 400 technology companies.

“We are tremendously excited to partner with Litmos to further unlock its growth potential and deliver even more to its customers and partners,” said Jason Brein and Christine Wang, partners at Francisco Partners, in a statement. “As an independent company partnering with FP, Litmos will have more flexibility to focus all of its investments and operations on customer success and increase its customer happiness by augmenting platform capabilities, proprietary content library and third-party integrations.”

The current Litmos leadership team will continue in similar roles in the new stand-alone company, serving existing customers, such as corporations, OEMs and technology partners.

Francisco Partners has raised approximately $45 billion in capital to date.

SAP is a provider of enterprise application software.